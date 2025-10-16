Shocking incident at Mesa group home; Richard Djerf execution set for tomorrow | Nightly Roundup

article

Apparent murder-suicide rocks East Valley neighborhood; Arizona set to carry out its second execution in 2025; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, October 16, 2025.

1. 2 dead following shooting at East Valley group home

What we know:

Police said an apparent murder-suicide happened at a Mesa group home.

Dig deeper:

Officials have identified the two people who died as 93-year-old Katharine Woolums and 92-year-old Jerome Woolums.

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

2. Cold case murder suspect back in Phoenix

What we know:

Phoenix Police say the suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man years ago is back in the country.

What they're saying:

Officials say the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Michael Anthony Arredondo, allegedly killed a 25-year-old man in Phoenix in 2017.

3. Original lead guitarist for KISS has died

What we know:

Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist for KISS, has died at the age of 74.

Dig deeper:

Frehley's is the first death among the four founding members of KISS, a group that also includes singer-guitarist Paul Stanley, bassist Gene Simmons and drummer Peter Criss.

4. Richard Djerf set to be executed in Arizona

What we know:

Barring any last-minute reprieve, Richard Djerf (pictured) will become the second person to be executed in Arizona in 2025 on Friday.

The backstory:

According to Djerf's entry on Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry's website for death row inmates, he killed four people in 1993, including a five-year-old.

5. Deadly double shooting in north Phoenix

What we know:

A man accused of killing his stepfather and shooting his teenage brother during a family fight on Wednesday night at a north Phoenix home has been arrested.

Big picture view:

Police say the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Milad Rafie, is accused of multiple charges, including second-degree murder.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

