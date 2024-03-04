Soft drink company hiring two 'soda consultants' to travel across America for $40K

If you're tech-savvy and love to travel, you might be a great contender for a dream role with a beverage brand that's hiring a "senior soda consultant" to embark on an American adventure.

"OLIPOP is looking for two real besties great at creating content, and open to traveling to each city on OLIPOP’s tour to share their love of soda not only with locals, but with each other as well," a representative at OLIPOP, a soda brand that offers a variety of flavors, shared with FOX Business.

Last year, OLIPOP received over 90,000 applications on LinkedIn from people who were interested in the role.

The brand also reached billions of fans on social media by sending them a box of their favorite OLIPOP soda, Steven Vigilante, director of growth and partnerships, told FOX Business.

The soft drink company listened to the feedback it received from OLIPOP enthusiasts and is now giving them the opportunity to officially join the team.

"We wanted to do something different and unique and actually put these people on payroll," Vigilante added.

The "senior soda consultants" will visit four cities across the U.S. with $10,000 allotted for each city.

Flights and hotels will be provided by the future employer.

As with every job application, OLIPOP does have some criteria for finding the right "superfans."

The perfect candidates are two best friends who can create content showcasing the beautiful cities they visit and represent OLIPOP, Vigilante said.

The job is listed on the OLIPOP website; people can apply until March 22.

Applicants are asked to fill in some personal information, submit resumes and upload video samples to share why they're the perfect "superfans."

The "senior soda consultants" will take off on April 5 and enjoy the first city until April 10, when they'll then continue on with the adventure.

"We want to create an awesome, memorable experience for whoever the two winners are," Vigilante said.

"Most ideas don't have virality to them as a brand, [but] I think this is something that has a chance of taking off on social and becoming something that people get really competitive about," he said.

