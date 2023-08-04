Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

Spirit to ground 7 planes over engine issue: 'Disappointing development'

By Daniella Genovese
Published 
Travel News
FOX Business
3fc5cf28- article

Spirit Airlines aircrafts are shown at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on August 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie said Thursday that the carrier has to ground seven Airbus A320neo planes through the end of the year over an issue with Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines, calling it another "disappointing development." 

RTX – which owns the engine maker – told analysts on an earnings call last week that numerous Airbus passenger jets will need to have their engines removed and inspected after Pratt & Whitney discovered a quality control issue.

RTX said that a "rare condition" in powder metal used to manufacture certain parts made between late 2015 and mid-2021 will require speeded-up fleet inspections. The engine involved is most often used to power the Airbus A320neo, a midsize jet popular for short and medium-distance flights. 

SPIRIT AIRLINES BRINGING IN 4,000 PILOTS, FLIGHT ATTENDANTS, OTHER TEAM MEMBERS THIS YEAR

RTX told analysts that it expects about 200 Pratt & Whitney PW1100 engines will need to be pulled off and inspected by mid-September, and another 1,000 engines will need inspections in the next nine to 12 months.

Tips for booking airline trips

Brian Kelly, Found of The Points Guy, shares important tips for anyone looking to fly.

Sprit has 13 engines in the first group of engines that Pratt & Whitney identified for inspection, according to Christie.

"The current plan is to begin pulling these engines from service after Labor Day, which will result in seven neo aircraft being removed from scheduled service," he said. 

DOJ SUES TO BLOCK $3.8B JETBLUE-SPIRIT AIRLINES MERGER, SAYING IT WILL MEAN HIGHER FARES FOR CUSTOMERS

However, the plan to do so significantly impacts the airline's September revenue, according to Christie. Spirit is the largest operator of GTF-powered NEO planes in the U.S.

Spirit also had the "highest number of engines produced during the 2015 to 2021 period," he added. 

The budget carrier should know by mid- to late-September if more of its engines will need to be removed, Christie said. 

"This new issue is yet another frustrating and disappointing development," Christie added. 

Spirit said it has already taken a financial hit from weather issues coupled with air traffic control challenges.

In its quarterly report, Spirit disclosed that it dealt with "softer than expected" demand for the peak summer travel period as customers shifted toward more long-haul international travel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Find more updates on this story at FOXBusiness.com.