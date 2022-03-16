Spring training: Ballparks getting ready as season gets ready to start following end of MLB lockout

After the end of a 99-day lockout by the MLB, spring training season is getting ready to start in Arizona.

"It’s a short amount of time, but we were really prepared," said Matt Slatus with Camelback Ranch in Scottsdale. "We prepped for games to begin on February 26, then we prepped for games on March 8, and now here, we are opening up tomorrow, March 17. White Sox, Cubs, as big as it gets. We’re ready."

Slatus said ticket sales have been great despite less games and short notice.

"We will sell out a significant number of games," said Slatus.

Businesses, meanwhile, are also getting ready for the visitors, but some might be left disappointed.

Tiffany Priester is busy making wood fired pizzas for Dough Riders. Before the lockout, they were set to sell food at Angels games that were set to take place at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Priester, however, was told in an e-mail on March 16 that not enough tickets have been sold for them to come.

"It’s just people aren’t coming out," said Priester.

For a new business that relies on crowds, it is a disappointment.

"It’s supposed to be real Important," said Priester. "We would have sold a lot of pizzas there. People would have been real happy. We’ll really miss that."

We have reached out to Tempe about ticket sales, but officials have yet to respond.

Slatus said they will still have more than 50% of originally scheduled games, which is good news for the economy.

"It’s unbelievable when you look at this ballpark and the number of people that work here every day. We’re talking about hundreds of people with seasonal employment, heads in beds for hotel partners, people sitting at tables in restaurants. Spring training is a significant part of the economy in the State of Arizona," said Slatus.

According to the Cactus League, even in the shortened 2020 season, Spring training brought more than $300 million dollars into Arizona's economy.

Other MLB stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app