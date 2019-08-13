SRP workers honored by ADOT for extinguishing burning semi

Three SRP workers didn't hesitate to do the right thing at the right time, and with just the right equipment.

In July, Bryan Dodge, Danlee Yazzie and Vince Ortega were headed East on Interstate 10 for work one morning when they saw a tractor-trailer near the Loop 101 in the West Valley.

"No hesitation, just decided to help," Yazzie said.

Luckily, the workers were driving a fully-loaded SRP water truck, which would normally be used for dust suppression jobs. In case of emergency, they weren't afraid to use it when they jumped into action to save the driver's life.

"We noticed some smoke in the distance coming down the freeway and then a DPS officer showed up, pulled over, asked them if they needed any help," Dodge said.

"If we could put the fire out before the fire crew could get there and do a U-turn to be able to get to the other vehicle, then the sooner we could get it out, the better," Ortega said. "And that's what we did."

"The water truck with Dan was slightly behind us, so we motioned for him to come over and had him turn on the sprayer," Dodge said.

Today, those employees were honored by ADOT for their heroic efforts on the highway.