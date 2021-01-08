State Farm Stadium to turn into 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site

article

Beginning Jan. 11, State Farm Stadium in Glendale will transform into a 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site, Governor Doug Ducey announced on Friday.

According to a news release, the Arizona Department of Health Services is establishing the new site in Glendale as Maricopa County moves into Phase 1B, the next phase of vaccine distribution that includes K-12 school staff and childcare workers, law enforcement, and adults over the age of 75.

Learn more about the Phase 1B rollout: https://www.maricopa.gov/5651/Phase-1B

The home of the Arizona Cardinals will open on Monday for law enforcement and other protective service workers. Appointments for others in Phase 1B and Phase 1A will be available beginning Tuesday.

Registration information will be posted online Monday at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.

Advertisement

"Our new vaccine site in Glendale will rapidly expand the number of Arizonans getting vaccinated," Ducey said. "We need to get these vaccine doses out of freezers and into the arms of Arizonans who want it, and our new sit will speed up that process."

As of Friday, 123,862 Arizonans had received the coronavirus vaccine. On the same day, the state reported 11,658 additional cases and 197 deaths, increasing Arizona's pandemic totals to 596,251 cases and 9,938 deaths.

RELATED: CDC figures show Arizona has highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the country

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

MAP: Worldwide interactive Coronavirus case data

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

CDC: How coronavirus spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

Arizona COVID-19 resources, FAQ: azdhs.gov/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

RELATED:

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.