Arizona reports over 11,000 coronavirus cases, nearly 200 deaths

Arizona, beset by the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate among U.S. states, on Jan. 8 reported over 11,000 additional known COVID-19 cases and nearly 200 more deaths.

The state reported 11,658 additional cases and 197 deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 596,251 cases and 9,938 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Arizona had one person of every 115 people diagnosed with COVID-19 from Dec. 30 to Wednesday. The diagnosis rate is obtained by dividing a state’s population by the number of additional cases.

With the surge stressing Arizona hospitals, 4,907 COVID-19 patients occupied inpatient beds on Thursday, including a pandemic record 1,122 in intensive care beds, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Arizona’s vaccination program was entering a new phase as several counties expanded eligibility, newly offering shots to police, teachers, child care workers and people 75 or older.

Those eligible in the first phase that began last month included health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Governor Doug Ducey announced on Jan. 8 the state would receive over $65 million from the CDC "to support COVID-19 vaccine clinics and strengthen vaccine confidence and community engagement."

"We want to get Arizonans vaccinated as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible," said Ducey. "There’s no time to waste. COVID-19 is spreading, our medical professionals are working around the clock, and Arizonans who want the vaccine deserve to get it without delay. The funding from the CDC will help amp up vaccine distribution, reach communities in need, and protect Arizonans from the virus. My thanks to the CDC for the continued support, and to our medical professionals and frontline workers who continue to step up and help others."

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

​​​​​​Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

