State of Idaho motions for Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell cases to be tried together

By and FOX 10 Staff
Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case
FOX 10 Phoenix
Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell booking photos (file)

PHOENIX - Special Prosecutor Rob Wood and the state of Idaho are requesting to combine the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell cases into one case, court documents revealed on Sept. 2 - the latest update to a missing children's case that came to a tragic end back in June.

Wood argued the cases should be joined together as Daybell and Vallow both face charges of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, court documents show.

Lori Vallow's kids, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, went missing in 2019, revealing a complicated sequence of events related to the death of Lori's former husband, Charles Vallow, details surrounding the death of Daybell's former wife, Tammy, and allegations of cult membership.

The kids had moved from Chandler, Arizona with their mother and were last seen in Rexburg, Idaho.

JJ and Tylee's remains were found on Chad Daybell's property in June 2020. Daybell pled not guilty on all charges, and his trial date was set for January 11 to 29 next year.

Madison County had set a trial date for January 2021 for Lori Vallow as well, who is facing three misdemeanor charges there.

Read more about the Rexburg case here.

