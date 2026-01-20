String of domestic violence incidents across Phoenix leave several dead

The Brief Three domestic violence incidents occurred in Phoenix and Gilbert over just three days this week, leaving at least four people dead and one in critical condition. A murder-suicide in Phoenix involving a husband and wife was discovered by their children on Sunday, followed by two separate fatal shootings in Gilbert on Monday and Tuesday. Advocates are urging the community to watch for signs of withdrawal in loved ones and to consult professionals for escape plans.



Three fatal domestic violence shootings took place in the Valley in three days. Each incident left one or both of the coupled dead.

Big picture view:

Experts on domestic violence say they do tend to see more people needing help this time of year, but these cases are an extreme and tragic example.

It’s what Chief Philanthropy Officer Laura Bode, with A New Leaf, says is the worst-case scenario when it comes to domestic violence.

"The worst thing, that can happen, of course, is when somebody loses their life to domestic violence," Bode said.

Timeline:

On the evening of Jan. 18, Phoenix Police found a 42-year-old husband and wife dead in their home on Bell Road with their children in the house. Detectives believe the wife, Celestine Ertebati, shot her husband Sam before turning the gun on herself.

Early the following morning, Gilbert Police say Judah Chesley shot and killed his girlfriend of more than a year in their home. Family members told detectives this wasn’t the first time he had been violent toward her.

On the afternoon of Jan. 20, a couple in their 70s were found with gunshot wounds in their home on Blackhawk Court in Gilbert.

"The caller, an adult female, stated that her parents had been arguing when she heard multiple gunshots," a Gilbert Police public information officer said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

What they're saying:

Bode says it’s not uncommon for the stress of the holidays to boil over in the months after.

"We also see an uptick in people needing resources after the holidays," Bode said. "Usually financial situation is the leading, you know, factor for, for domestic violence."

She says a rough economy also doesn’t help, and that one of the biggest signs someone may need help is if they appear withdrawn.

"You used to see them more. And now you're not seeing them. They're not sharing more openly," Bode said.

What you can do:

Bode says the best thing you can do is be a sounding board.

"It's just always worth kind of asking. ‘Hey, is something going on? You know, I'm always here to talk if you need,’" she said.

And if they are needing help, always refer them to the professionals.

"Because there's a lot to consider when you're looking to escape a domestic violence situation," Bode said. "If you don't have that expertise, things can get worse real quick."

Bode says leaving a violent significant other is the most dangerous time in these cases, so do not do it without developing a plan with an expert.

Resources:

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

Often it is difficult to know where to find help for Domestic Violence. Here you will find resources such as shelters, safety plans, and other information.

Arizona Department of Economic Security - Domestic Violence Services

City of Phoenix Domestic Violence Resources

National Domestic Violence Hotline

24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, the National Domestic Violence Hotline provides essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence so they can live their lives free of abuse: https://www.thehotline.org/ and phoenix.gov.

Domestic Violence Resources and Referrals