Students learn valuable skills at ASU's Endless Games and Learning Lab

The Brief A new lab at Arizona State University, the Endless Games and Learning Lab, is giving students hands-on experience and valuable job skills in the fields of gaming and artificial intelligence. The lab, which has high-tech computers and VR experiences, allows students to learn skills like project management, participate in hackathons to create their own games, and research AI for game development.



A new lab at Arizona State University is giving students hands-on experience in the growing world of gaming and artificial intelligence.

What we know:

The Endless Games and Learning Lab, which is just a year old, combines games and learning to give students engaging and personalized educational experiences.

"I've seen how students are encouraged to come up with ideas and the fields of AI, mixed reality, and they're doing a great job of providing a platform for students to create something of their own," student worker Krati Jain said.

According to Mark Ollila, the lab's founding director, the space includes high-tech computers and VR experiences. He says it’s an environment where students can play, socialize, and learn valuable skills like project management through team communication.

The lab also hosts "hackathons" for students to create games and has a dedicated research area for developing AI systems to aid in game development.

What's next:

The lab's next free event, "Tech for Change," is a four-day challenge for creators and technologists to prototype public interest solutions. It will be held at the ASU MIX Center from Oct. 16-19.