Super Bowl parties leading up to Sunday feature big names, but cost a pretty penny

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - There are a handful of events popping up in Scottsdale for Super Bowl weekend, with some beginning on Friday.

By then, Talking Stick Resort and Casino's parking lot will be completely transformed into Shaq's Fun House.

"As you can see, a lot is moving around right now. We'll see a lot of changes in the next couple of days," says Tatum Mannion, Senior Director of Partnerships at Medium Rare.

It's Shaquille O'Neal's take on a Super Bowl Party – part carnival, part music festival – with tickets ranging from $400 to $1,200.

"He calls himself the chief fun officer, so you'll see circus performers around here, you'll see Shaquille O'Neal. We also have him performing as a DJ, so he will do a set on stage presented by Takis. We'll have a pretty big surprise during that set," Mannion said.

Saturday morning, the party will move to Talking Stick's pool for the Gronk Beach party, hosted by former NFL player and University of Arizona alum Rob Gronkowski, where 21 Savage and Diplo will perform.

Tickets start at $300 and go up to $800.

"Rob actually attended a Shaq's Fun House a few years ago and said, ‘Hey, I want to do something like this. I don’t want to party all night though, I want to do something during the day. I want it to be fun and exciting,' so that he can rest and go home after that. That's kind of how Gronk Beach was born," Mannion explained.

On Saturday night, Shaq's Fun House will turn into a Sports Illustrated party. General admission tickets start at $1,000 and VIP tickets start at $10,000.

"Really, this is the true VIP experience of the weekend. You'll see a lot more tables at this event. We'll have Machine Gun Kelly and The Chainsmokers," she said.  

Lastly, right next to the Super Bowl will be Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, a free event for 10,000 guests.

"We also wanted to really bring in the taste of Phoenix. We wanted this to be an event for the local people," Mannion said.

