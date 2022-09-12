11-year-old Surprise student arrested for threatening to bring a gun to school and kill others, police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

An 11-year-old student in Surprise was arrested after he told another student he was going to bring a gun to school and kill others, the police department said.

The incident happened on the morning of Monday, Sept. 12 at Paradise Honors Middle School, says Sgt. Tommy Hale.

"Investigators learned the juvenile had told another student of his plan and that student helped to get the information to the school," Hale said.

The student was taken into custody before school began.

"Working in partnership with the school staff, Surprise Police were able to take the juvenile suspect into custody prior to the start of school day. The suspect admitted to making threats of violence and has been booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center for Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class 3 Felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a Class 1 Misdemeanor," Hale said.

Surprise Police Chief Benny Piña says he commends the other student for speaking up and that threats of violence won't be tolerated.

"Those who engage in this type of activity will be held fully accountable for their actions," Piña said.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call Surprise Police at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS. You can also email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov. Reference incident no. 220902273 when contacting police.

Multiple Arizona students have been detained as authorities continue to investigate a rash of threats that have been made at schools across the state in recent weeks.

Related reports: