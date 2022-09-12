11-year-old Surprise student arrested for threatening to bring a gun to school and kill others, police say

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from MON 3:52 PM MST until MON 4:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
18
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 3:46 PM MST until MON 5:45 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 2:44 PM MST until MON 4:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 5:15 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 3:33 PM MST until MON 4:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 1:56 PM MST until MON 4:30 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 3:50 PM MST until MON 4:30 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 3:39 PM MST until MON 6:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 4:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 3:27 PM MST until MON 4:15 PM MST, Cochise County, Santa Cruz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 3:54 PM MST until MON 4:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Watch
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from MON 2:16 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from MON 3:13 PM MST until MON 5:15 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from MON 3:03 PM MST until MON 6:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:15 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:30 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail

11-year-old Surprise student arrested for threatening to bring a gun to school and kill others, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:01PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

SURPRISE, Ariz. - An 11-year-old student in Surprise was arrested after he told another student he was going to bring a gun to school and kill others, the police department said.

The incident happened on the morning of Monday, Sept. 12 at Paradise Honors Middle School, says Sgt. Tommy Hale.

"Investigators learned the juvenile had told another student of his plan and that student helped to get the information to the school," Hale said.

The student was taken into custody before school began.

"Working in partnership with the school staff, Surprise Police were able to take the juvenile suspect into custody prior to the start of school day. The suspect admitted to making threats of violence and has been booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center for Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class 3 Felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a Class 1 Misdemeanor," Hale said.

Surprise Police Chief Benny Piña says he commends the other student for speaking up and that threats of violence won't be tolerated.

"Those who engage in this type of activity will be held fully accountable for their actions," Piña said.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call Surprise Police at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS. You can also email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov. Reference incident no. 220902273 when contacting police.

Multiple Arizona students have been detained as authorities continue to investigate a rash of threats that have been made at schools across the state in recent weeks.

Related reports:

Arizona officials looking into multiple threats at schools

The fall 2022 semester has barely started, but officials are already dealing with a slew of school threats. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.

2 students arrested, accused of threatening school shooting in Prescott Valley

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a parent that their seventh grader had a video of a 12-year-old student making threats to "shoot up" Prescott Valley Charter School.

Cottonwood teen arrested, accused of posting threats against high school to social media

Police in Cottonwood say they arrested a high school student for allegedly posting threats against other students at his high school on social media.