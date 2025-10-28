Suspect allegedly admitted to Phoenix shooting; teen dies after fall at national park l Morning News Brief

article

From a man who police say admitted to shooting a woman at a Phoenix apartment complex to a teenager who died after a 200-foot fall at a national park, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 28.

1. Deadly Phoenix shooting arrest

What we know:

Police say 58-year-old Salvador Najera Jr. called family members saying he shot someone at an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Michelle Semenjuk, 63, died after being found shot inside the apartment.

What we don't know:

The alleged shooter's motive and relationship to the victim is unknown.

Read more

2. Father makes heartbreaking discovery

What we know:

An Arkansas father made a heartbreaking discovery over the weekend when he found his 13-year-old son dead after a fall from a bluff at Buffalo National River, officials said.

Dig deeper:

Officials said the 13-year-old had been with a friend when he lost his footing near the edge of the overlook. He slipped from a lookout point and fell about 200 feet, the Department of the Interior said.

Read more

3. Suspect arrested in 18-year-old's attempted murder

What we know:

Gilbert Perez, 47, was arrested in the attempted murder of an 18-year-old in Yuma, authorities said.

What we don't know:

Deputies did not say what the altercation was about, or how Perez and the victim knew each other.

Read more

4. Mosquito-eating bats in Phoenix

FOX 10 journalist Brian Kae was able to shoot through the darkness to capture the mosquito-eating bats.

What we know:

Over the last few weeks, there has been a mosquito explosion in the Valley. But days before Halloween, a hunt was on for one of the only true predators of mosquitoes: the bats.

Big picture view:

Around 5,000 to 10,0000 Mexican free-tailed bats live in the canal near Camelback and 40th Street. So many of them, the National Weather Service picked them up on radar last year.

Read more

5. Massive pork recall

What we know:

The E.A. Sween Company is recalling 127,887 pounds of its pulled pork sandwich product that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

What you can do:

If you bought the recalled items, you shouldn’t eat them. The pulled pork goods should promptly be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Read more

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast