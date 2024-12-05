SWAT team helps apprehend barricaded suspect in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Pinal County Regional SWAT team was sent to quell a dangerous situation with a barricaded suspect in Casa Grande on Thursday, December 5.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Ocotillo Street and Casa Grande Avenue.
The incident lasted for several hours until police announced the suspect was in custody around 7 p.m.
According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement vehicles were expected to remain in the neighborhood to an ensuing investigation.
Viewer video provided by a neighbor showed law enforcement personnel in a tank-like vehicle attempting to subdue the suspect.
The identity of the suspect was not provided.
