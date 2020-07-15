Teen accused in murder of Secoriea Turner set to appear in court

article

A 19-year-old who police have connected to the death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner surrendered to law enforcement late Wednesday afternoon. He's scheduled to appear before a judge on Thursday.

The attorney for Julian Conley,19, told FOX 5 that Atlanta police notified him Wednesday morning that they have two warrants for his client's arrest.

One is for felony murder and the other is for aggravated assault in the death of Turner.

Conley was seen walking into the Atlanta Police Department headquarters late Wednesday afternoon accompanied by his attorney.

"The police department will have a greater chance of winning the lottery than winning a conviction against my client. He is absolutely not guilty," Conley's attorney Jackie Patterson told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor.

Julian Conley surrendered to authorities on July 15, 2020. (FOX 5)

Patterson went on to say the police arrested Conley because Wednesday was Turner's funeral and that his client had declined to cooperate with the police on the investigation.

"This is a sham warrant and a shame arrest," Patterson said.

MORE: Private funeral happening Wednesday for Secoriea Turner

FOX 5 spoke to Conley earlier this week. The teen admitted to FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor that he was present during the crime, but did not fire his gun.

Julian Conley (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

He also said he witnessed the shooting.

Conley is expected to make his first appearance Thursday morning.

SEE MORE: Organizers hold vigil for 8-year-old Secoriea Turner

Turner was riding in a Jeep Cherokee with her mother and another adult on the night of the Fourth of July when police said they encountered “a makeshift roadblock that was manned by numerous armed individuals.”

Secoriea Turner was shot and killed on the 4th of July in Atlanta. (Atlanta Police Department)

When the driver tried to go around the roadblock, shots were fired and the girl was hit, officials said.

