Texas man dies on Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon

A Texas man died while hiking along a Grand Canyon trail on Sunday.

The National Park Service says crews responded to a report of an unresponsive hiker at 2 p.m. on July 7 on the Bright Angel Trail, approximately 100 feet below the trailhead.

Bystanders performed CPR on the victim as rescue crews responded. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The hiker was identified as a 50-year-old man from San Angelo, Texas. He had reportedly stayed overnight at Havasupai Gardens and was trying to reach the rim.

NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the man's death.

Multiple hiker deaths reported

The incident marks the third hiker fatality reported in the last 30 days in the Grand Canyon.

On June 16, a 41-year-old man died while hiking on the Bright Angel Trail.

On June 29, a 69-year-old Texas man died while hiking on River Trail, which is halfway between the Silver and Black bridges near Phantom Ranch.

Map of Bright Angel Trail