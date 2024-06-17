Hiker found dead in Grand Canyon

article

A man who was hiking in the Grand Canyon was found dead over the weekend.

The National Park Service says they received reports of an unresponsive hiker on Bright Angel Trail, just east of the Pipe Creek River Resthouse, at 6:45 a.m. on June 16.

"All attempts by bystanders and National Park Service (NPS) personnel to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful," officials said.

The 41-year-old victim was hiking out of the canyon after staying overnight at Bright Angel Campground. He was not identified.

The man's death is being investigated by NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Map of area where the hiker was found