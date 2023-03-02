Expand / Collapse search

Texas man eats Chick-fil-A for 1,000 consecutive days, not including Sundays

By Austin Williams
When James Stinson of Nederland,Texas, found out that a man in New Jersey ate Chick-fil-A for 100 consecutive days. He did the only reasonable thing a Texan would do: Eat Chick-fil-A for 1,000 days. 

Why? ‘Cause you don’t mess with Texas. 

According to local reports, Stinson said he ate at his local fast-food restaurant every day for 1,000 days excluding Sundays since the chain is closed that day. 

"I said, ‘This is Texas. One hundred straight days would be nothing.’ So I started it then," Stinson, told the The Port Arthur News.

"If they’re open, I’m here," Stinson added. 

Workers at the Chick-fil-A in Port Arthur, which is roughly 90 miles east of Houston, took notice of Stinson’s accomplishments and decided to reward him and his wife for their dedication.

In a video posted by the Port Arthur Chick-fil-A location to YouTube, Stinson and his wife could be seen being celebrated by the staff as they entered on their 1,000th visit. 

"We got a chance to surprise our wonderful Mr. James Stinson. He is as devoted to us as we are to him! Happy 1,000 consecutive visits!" the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. 


 