These are the 10 best places to retire in the US

With year-round warm temperatures, beaches and "thriving arts," Sarasota has claimed the No. 1 spot for the best place to retire in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report's list of "Best Places to Retire" for 2020-2021.

The Southwest Florida region came out on top after the outlet analyzed the happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates and health care quality against 150 largest metropolitan areas nationwide.

Sarasota ranked 7.6 out of 10 for overall quality. It also ranked 6.2 for housing quality and 6.4 for health care.

The city is located about an hour from Tampa and two hours from Orlando and "continues to attract new residents" due to its restaurant and shopping scene, the outlet reported.

In fact, six out of the 10 top places to retire are all within the Sunshine State.

2. Fort Myers, Florida

Fort Myers ranked 7.4 for overall quality. It ranked 6.5 for housing quality and 5.9 for health care.

The midsize metro area sits alongside the Caloosahatchee River in Southwest Florida. However, it has "retained its small-town heritage," the outlet said.

3. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Port St. Lucie ranked 7.4 out of 10 for overall quality. It also ranked 6.5 for housing quality and 5.9 for health care.

The area is nestled halfway between Miami and Orlando and is known for "a more relaxed atmosphere than its larger neighbors," according to U.S. News and World Report.

Currently, the area is also known to be affordable for both homebuyers or renters compared to other South Florida housing markets, the outlet reported.

4. Naples, Florida

Naples ranked 7.4 out of 10 for overall quality. It also ranked 5.4 for housing quality and 6 for health care.

The area is in between the Everglades and the shores of the Gulf of Mexico and is "long known as a preferred retirement spot for the rich, powerful and cold-averse," U.S. News and World Report reported.

The area encompasses a plethora of beaches, golf courses and fine dining and shopping for residents.

5. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Lancaster ranked 7.4 out of 10 for overall quality. It also ranked 6.5 for housing quality and 9.2 for health care.

The area reportedly combines both natural and commercial spaces, mixing farmland, the suburbs and a bustling city.

6. Ocala, Florida

Ocala ranked 7.3 out of 10 for overall quality. It also ranked 7.7 for housing quality and 6.4 for health care.

Ocala, also known as the "Horse Capital of the World," is considered a diverse metropolitan community. It encompasses a lot of open pastures combined with an urban city filled with Victorian-era homes.

7. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor ranked 7.2 out of 10 for overall quality. It also ranked 5.9 for housing quality and 8.3 for health care.

Ann Arbor is a Midwestern college town. It is filled with students from the University of Michigan as well as bookstores, gift shops and taverns. The area is also known for having "an increasingly diverse job market" and low crime rates.

8. Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville ranked 7.1 out of 10 for overall quality. It also ranked 7.2 for housing quality and 6.3 for health care.

Asheville may just be the perfect spot for outdoorsy retirees. The area sits right between the Pisgah and Nantahala national forests.

9. Miami, Florida

Miami ranked 7.1 out of 10 for overall quality. It also ranked 5.5 for housing quality and 6.4 for health care.

Miami is filled with diverse communities, beaches and a slew of restaurants and bars. The area draws in young professionals and is reportedly on its way to becoming a top international business hub.

10. Melbourne, Florida

Melbourne ranked 7.1 out of 10 for overall quality. It also ranked 6.8 for housing quality and 6.1 for health care.

Melbourne is just southeast of Orlando. Residents in the area are sometimes able to watch spacecraft containing cargo heading to the International Space Station from the launch site in Cape Canaveral, the outlet reported.

