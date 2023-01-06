Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Jan. 6-8

From movie nights to drunken plays, here are some events happening in the Phoenix area for Jan. 6-8:

Chandler

2Xtreme Monster Trucks

"At 2Xtreme Racing events, you will be in the presence of well known, world champion titled monster trucks. Though our truck names are BIG, we are a family owned company and strive to bring family fun entertainment to cities near you! We provide the car crushing, pyro loving, heart racing action that keeps your entire family on the edge of their seats at an affordable price."

Jan. 7-8

$15 for kids / $25 for adults

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

Mesa

50th Annual Flagg Gem & Mineral Show

Check out the Valley's largest gem and mineral show, showcasing jewelry, gems, fossils, minerals and more.

"One goal of this show is to increase the interest of children in rocks, minerals, geology, and science. Children can become interested in science through minerals, crystals, and fossils, and our hope is to encourage their interest. Several groups will have free samples for children and for teachers and there are free activities as well."

Jan. 6-8

Free

Mesa Community College

Taiyou Con

"Taiyou Con is an intense 3 day anime experience at the Mesa Convention Center! We are celebrating all things Japanese culture – anime, cosplay, video games, shopping, special guests and much more with over 300 hours of interactive activities just for YOU."

Jan. 6-8

$40+

Mesa Convention Center

Peoria

Free Monthly Movies in the Park

"Chinese New Year might not be for a couple of weeks but we're ready to celebrate now! Traditionally known as a time to feast & visit w/family, so why not get a head start & treat your family & friends to a FREE outdoor movie & FREE Martial Arts Show?"

Jan. 7

4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Free

Centennial Plaza Park

Winter Water Safety Day and Polar Plunge

"Join us for our annual Winter Water Safety Day and Polar Plunge! The pool isn’t heated after November, so the water temperature is supposed to be in the low 40’s. Those daring enough to swim across will receive a FREE shirt marking their accomplishment, and the satisfaction in knowing you helped a child learn how to swim. The event is free but will be accepting donations that go towards free swim lessons. A $25 donation can pay for 2 weeks of swimming lessons for any child unsure of their swimming skills."

Jan. 7

8 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Free

Centennial Pool

Phoenix

Arizona Wedding Show

"The Arizona Wedding Show is the biggest wedding and event show in the region. This Show visits the Phoenix Convention Center twice a year for Winter and Summer Shows and features more than 200 of the valley’s top wedding and event experts all in one place.

Start your planning with us; from finding the perfect venue and photographer to organizing your dream honeymoon, we've got everything for your big day covered. And be sure to check out our unique features, like our fashion shows powered by Phoenix Fashion Week and our signature Ultimate Wedding Package giveaway."

Jan. 7-8

$10+

Phoenix Convention Center - South Building

Drunk Shakespeare

"The stage is set in a hidden venue. Five professional actors meet as members of The Drunk Shakespeare Society. One of them has 5 shots of whiskey and then attempts to perform a major role in a Shakespearean play. Hilarity and mayhem ensue while the four sober actors try and keep the script on track. Every show is different depending on who is drinking... and what they're drinking!"

Check website for dates, times

$59+

The Rose Theatre

First Friday Art Walk

A self-guided tour of art galleries, food trucks, live music and more in downtown Phoenix.

Jan. 6

Grand Avenue, Roosevelt Row Arts District

Scottsdale

Winterfest

"Take photos with Anna and Elsa, play under falling snow, and enjoy bounce houses, slides, and obstacle courses. Other actives include face painting, coloring contests, music, dancing, and interactive games for kids of all ages!"