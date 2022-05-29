‘This student’s behavior is sickening’: Florida 5th grader arrested for mass shooting threat

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
11
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind and Dust Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 7:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

‘This student’s behavior is sickening’: Florida 5th grader arrested for mass shooting threat

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Mass Shootings
FOX 13 News
FIFTH GRADER ARRESTED BLURRED FACE article

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A 10-year-old Florida boy has been arrested after deputies say he sent a text message threatening a mass shooting. 

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it learned of the threatening message sent by the fifth-grade student at Patriot Elementary School on Saturday. 

The School Threat Enforcement Team was immediately notified and began analytical research, according to LCSO. Due to the nature of the incident, the Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division took up the case. 

The boy was arrested following an interview with detectives. 

"This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas," stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "Making sure our children are safe is paramount. We will have law and order in our schools! My team didn’t hesitate one second, not one second, to investigate this threat."

READ Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting dies from heart attack

Marceno added, "Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences."

The child has been charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting. 