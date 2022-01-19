Expand / Collapse search

Toddler found dead at Buckeye home

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated January 20, 2022 11:15AM
Buckeye
Buckeye police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child after they were found not breathing at a home near Rooks Road and Southern Avenue.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - An investigation has revealed that a 3-year-old died from a medical issue at a Buckeye home, police said.

Buckeye Police responded to a call on Jan. 19 saying the toddler was found not breathing at a home near Southern Avenue and Rooks Road.

Life-saving measures were not successful, and the child died at the scene.

The toddler's identity was not released.

Police said the death is not considered to be suspicious.

