Toddler found dead at Buckeye home

An investigation has revealed that a 3-year-old died from a medical issue at a Buckeye home, police said.

Buckeye Police responded to a call on Jan. 19 saying the toddler was found not breathing at a home near Southern Avenue and Rooks Road.

Life-saving measures were not successful, and the child died at the scene.

The toddler's identity was not released.

Police said the death is not considered to be suspicious.

