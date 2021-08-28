Tohono O’odham Nation granted license for online sports betting

The Tohono O’odham Nation was granted an event wagering license, allowing it to open an online sports betting platform by fall.

"The Nation is finalizing a contractual relationship with a leading sports betting platform that will power all of its sports and event wagering offerings," the nation said in an Aug. 28 news release.

Tohono O’odham Nation Desert Diamond Casinos near Tucson, Sahuarita and Glendale will have on-site sportsbooks as well.

Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman, Ned Norris, Jr. said "Today’s announcement is a significant step forward and we look forward to becoming a leader in offering sports and event wagering in our casinos and statewide. These new operations will generate additional funds for vital programs that serve our tribal members, offer new entertainment options for the public, and generate additional revenues that will remain here in Arizona. This shows once again what we can accomplish by working together."

Legislation that Gov. Doug Ducey signed earlier this year greatly expanded sports betting in Arizona. Six operators — DraftKings, FanDuel, FFPC, Yahoo, Fantasy Sports Shark and Underdog Sports — have licenses to sign up players who build their own teams and wager on virtual games.

The Arizona Department of Gaming awarded licenses Friday to 10 Native American tribes and eight professional sports teams or venues to take bets online. While tribes already could run sportsbooks at two dozen casinos under the newly revised state gambling compacts, they needed a license for online sports wagering.

Sixteen tribes applied for a license. The Gaming Department said it used criteria that included community contributions, regulatory compliance and the ability to operate sports betting within six months to vet the applicants. It also said it wanted to ensure geographic diversity.

