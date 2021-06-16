Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Gaming officials asking for public comment as sports betting gets ready to start in Arizona

By
Published 
Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Sports betting is getting closer to reality here in Arizona, as the state is tentatively scheduled to allow such bets on September 9.

"I feel pretty confident we’re going to hit that, and what a great way to kick off sports betting in the state with the beginning of the NFL Season," said Arizona Department of Gaming Director Tedd Vogt.

Officials detail bets that are prohibited

Arizona's Department of Gaming has released its draft rules for fantasy sports and games. Over-under, money line bets, in-play and straight bets, pools and in-game wagering would be legal, but some bets would be prohibited.

"We're not going to allow betting on high school sports. We're not going to allow intergame play in college sports, certainly nothing to do with injuries or anything like that," said Vogt.

Officials asking for public input

Only 10 sports book licenses would be available for businesses to apply for, and the department wants public input on how to decide which companies will be chosen.

"So, one of the things we are asking for comment on is how should the state allocate those licenses," said Vogt. "This is an opportunity for the public to tell us what they think is fair, and what they think is good in these cases."

The Phoenix Suns, the Arizona Diamondbacks, and TPC Scottsdale have already announced partnerships and plans for opening up new sports books. Casinos on tribal lands could also expand their gaming.

"We're allowing roulette, craps, baccarat. Las Vegas-style games will be allowed on tribal land, and there could the possibilities of new casinos in the future," said Vogt.

Public Comment on AZ Sports Betting

https://bit.ly/3guZpFc

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters