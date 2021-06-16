Gaming officials asking for public comment as sports betting gets ready to start in Arizona

article

Sports betting is getting closer to reality here in Arizona, as the state is tentatively scheduled to allow such bets on September 9.

"I feel pretty confident we’re going to hit that, and what a great way to kick off sports betting in the state with the beginning of the NFL Season," said Arizona Department of Gaming Director Tedd Vogt.

Officials detail bets that are prohibited

Arizona's Department of Gaming has released its draft rules for fantasy sports and games. Over-under, money line bets, in-play and straight bets, pools and in-game wagering would be legal, but some bets would be prohibited.

"We're not going to allow betting on high school sports. We're not going to allow intergame play in college sports, certainly nothing to do with injuries or anything like that," said Vogt.

Officials asking for public input

Only 10 sports book licenses would be available for businesses to apply for, and the department wants public input on how to decide which companies will be chosen.

"So, one of the things we are asking for comment on is how should the state allocate those licenses," said Vogt. "This is an opportunity for the public to tell us what they think is fair, and what they think is good in these cases."

The Phoenix Suns, the Arizona Diamondbacks, and TPC Scottsdale have already announced partnerships and plans for opening up new sports books. Casinos on tribal lands could also expand their gaming.

"We're allowing roulette, craps, baccarat. Las Vegas-style games will be allowed on tribal land, and there could the possibilities of new casinos in the future," said Vogt.

