Trial set to begin for man charged with attacking Paul Pelosi with hammer

The federal trial begins on Thursday for the man accused in the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.

David DePape is accused of breaking into the Pelosis' San Francisco home and using a hammer to attack Paul Pelosi in October 2022.

U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley rejected the defense request to move the trial from San Francisco to the city of Eureka.

The judge told prosecutors that they bear the "heavy burden" of proving that DePape intended to kidnap the former speaker when he broke into her home, and that he assaulted Paul Pelosi with the intent to interfere with the lawmaker’s official duties or retaliate against her, the Los Angeles Times reported.

And the jury will be allowed to see the police bodycam video of the attack.

Next week, Paul Pelosi is expected to testify.

DePape is a Canadian who wound up espousing right-wing conspiracy theories.

He faces up to a combined 50 years in prison if convicted. He’s pleaded not guilty to both charges.