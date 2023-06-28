Truck crashes into wall, knocks down power lines in Mesa

A vehicle crashed into a wall in a Mesa neighborhood on Wednesday, knocking down power lines and igniting a small fire.

The crash happened at around 9 a.m. on June 28 near Alma School and Guadalupe.

One man was pulled from the wreckage, Mesa Fire and Medical said. The man's condition is unknown.

SkyFOX over the scene showed a second vehicle that was being carried on the truck's flatbed flipped over.

About 1,800 people are without power in the area, according to SRP.

"Crews are on the scene working with SRP to secure the down powerlines," Mesa Fire and Medical spokeswoman Marrisa Ramirez-Ramos said.

No further details were released.

Area where the crash happened: