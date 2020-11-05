Trump campaign announces federal lawsuit in Nevada

The Trump campaign is filing a federal lawsuit in Las Vegas Thursday, claiming there are voter irregularities. They said they have evidence that people who are deceased and non-residents have cast ballots in the 2020 election.

On Thursday, the campaign announced it will file its fourth lawsuit since Election Day. The federal lawsuit announcement came just before a Georgia judge dismissed the campaign's lawsuit filed in the southern state, where ballots continue to be counted, reports FOX 5 Atlanta.

According to KVVU, the Nevada Secretary of State's Office wouldn't comment on the pending litigation.

"People getting as many as 18 ballots to their homes," said former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt. "To date, we still have not been able to observe these (ballot) signatures. We firmly believe there are many voters that "are not proper voters."

Laxalt also said Nevada residents who haven't lived in the state for 30 days prior to voting were "illegally" allowed to cast a ballot. However, last month, the Clark County Regstrar of Voters told KVVU that rule applies to every election, except for the presidential ballot.

Former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, who also spoke during the press conference, said ballots are not necessarily legal votes, and says that the 'Harry Reid machine" threw ballots in the mail without checking.

"It is unacceptable in this country to have illegal votes counted and that is what is happening in the state of Nevada," he said.

At the conclusion of the press conference, the campaign did not answer questions from local reporters. They also said the evidence they have will be released later in the day when they formally file the lawsuit.

After the press conference, new numbers were posted to Nevada Secretary of State's website showing Joe Biden leading the state by 12,042. The previous total showed Biden leading by 7,647.

