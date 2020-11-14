Trump praises rallies around election results, calls them ‘heartwarming’

article

President Donald Trump gave a shout out to his supporters around the country who are gathering for rallies to voice their dissent over the recent presidential election outcome.

Several groups have reportedly organized events for Saturday, suggesting a potentially large turnout for the Million MAGA March, Stop the Steal and March for Trump, FOX News reports.

On Twitter, the president suggested that he might make a special appearance.

“Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down!”

President Trump delivered an update Friday on Operation Warp Speed, the White House effort to get a COVID-19 vaccine to market. The event marked the president’s first address in more than a week, and his first since major news outlets, including the Associated Press and FOX News, projected that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

