Two 8-year-old boys reported missing in northern Arizona found safe

Authorities say two 8-year-old boys who were reported missing in northern Arizona have been found safe.

Boy last seen near Flagstaff found safe

Tzion Maron

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says Tzion Maron was separated from his family at the Lava River Caves, northwest of Flagstaff, at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Maron is just over 4'0", weighs about 50 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt with blue stripes, navy blue pants and sneakers.

"Patrol deputies and the Search and Rescue unit had multiple teams searching the area through the rainy night but the child has not been located at this time," the sheriff's office said. "Search efforts are continuing throughout the day."

Maron was located and is safe, the sheriff's office said on Thursday.

Boy last seen at Grand Canyon campground found safe

Canyon Hartley

The National Park Service says Canyon Hartley was last seen at around midnight on Aug. 22 at Mather Campground, site 151 in the Juniper Loop, on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Harltley was wearing a blue shirt, underpants, no shoes and is possibly carrying a stuffed animal.

Officials say Hartley was found safe on Thursday morning.