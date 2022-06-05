Two construction workers rescued from Goodyear trench

Two construction workers have been rescued after getting trapped in a trench in Goodyear on Saturday, according to Glendale Fire.

The rescue happened at a construction site near Citrus and Camelback Road after one of the workers suffered a back injury 18 feet down the trench.

Rescue crews lifted them both out of the hole, and the injured man was taken to the hospital.

First responders from Phoenix, Buckeye Valley, Tempe and Goodyear helped in the rescue, officials said.

