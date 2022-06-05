3 people, including child, critically hurt in Phoenix crash

article

A 9-year-old girl and two adults are in critical condition after a serious crash involving an SUV and a U-Haul truck in Phoenix, fire crews said.

Phoenix fire officials said the collision happened near 20th Street and Jefferson Sunday morning.

"Upon arrival crews found a UHaul on its side with an SUV resting on its cab," fire crews said in a statement.

Five people were involved in the crash, and two of them had to be pulled from the SUV.

A man, woman, and 9-year-old girl were in that SUV and were all hospitalized with critical injuries.

The driver of the U-Haul was injured but is in stable condition.