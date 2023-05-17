Unusual Texas beach discoveries, including creepy dolls, set for auction

article

A collection of peculiar items found strewn along the shores of Texas beaches is scheduled to fit the auction block to benefit a local wildlife rehabilitation group.

Among the most unsettling discoveries are a series of creepy dolls, a prosthetic leg and a fiberglass mermaid.

The Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Institute said the items will be auctioned Saturday at the annual Tony’s Trash to Treasure auction at Roberts Point Park in Port Aransas.

Jace Tunnell, director of the Mission-Aransas Reserve, told FOX Television Stations, that the odd objects were collected over the past year while conducting weekly surveys along the coastline as they searched for stranded turtles on Mustang Island.

Mermaid found on shore. (Credit: Jace Tunnell at Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve)

"We are on the beach weekly looking for nesting and stranded sea turtles, counting endangered species birds, and if we see anything odd, we pick it up and bring it back to the university to the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK)," Tunnel said.

Tunnel said "every penny raised" at the auction goes to the ARK to help rehab wounded sea turtles and birds.

Odd times have been collected over the past year. (Credit: Jace Tunnell at Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve)

"We are hoping the doll head goes for lots of money...it's all in fun and good spirit to help the injured animals," Tunnel continued.

"We are hoping the doll head goes for lots of money."

The ARK, which is mainly run from donations from the community, rehabilitates around 1,500 animals a year and requires a lot of medicine, food and bandages to make their work successful.

RELATED: Mystery deepens as fanged fish wash up on Oregon beaches

The auction went viral and made headlines in 2022 on "Last Week Tonight" when host John Oliver paid $10,000 for the remaining available dolls.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.