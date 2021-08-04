Expand / Collapse search
Vaccinated Arizona legislator tests positive for coronavirus

By Associated Press and Brent Corrado
Published 
Arizona Politics
Associated Press
Navarrete article

Tony Navarrete (Arizona State Legislature)

PHOENIX - A vaccinated Arizona legislator says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while isolating at home.

Democratic state Sen. Tony Navarrete of Phoenix, said Tuesday his diagnosis last week is a reminder that Arizonans should remain vigilant. He said he had his final vaccination shot in February.

"I know people are tired and frustrated but it’s time to go back to masking," Navarrete said in a statement on August 3. "The best defense is getting vaccinated and masked in public and crowded spaces.

Navarette serves Arizona's 30th District.

Democratic Rep. Alma Hernandez of Tucson announced in April she had a confirmed COVID-19 test more than two months after being vaccinated.



 

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu. 

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

