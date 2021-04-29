Vaccinated Arizona state lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

article

A fully vaccinated Arizona state lawmaker has confirmed they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Tucson Democratic Rep. Alma Hernandez announced on April 28 that she has some symptoms and is quarantining for a week at the home she maintains in Phoenix.

Hernandez said she has lost her sense of taste and smell and has a bad headache, typical mild symptoms of the coronavirus. Her brother, Democratic Rep. Daniel Hernandez, says he tested negative for the virus but will self-isolate for several days and then take another test.

Rep. Daniel Hernandez

Hernandez is at least the seventh Arizona state lawmaker who has confirmed they contracted the virus. Republican state Sen. David Gowan had the virus in early March.

MORE: Updated CDC guidance on vaccines, masks being called 'newfound freedom'

Advertisement

Alma Hernandez says she was fully vaccinated 11 weeks ago but noted that getting the inoculation does not prevent the infection. She says she continued to take precautions such as wearing a mask, washing her hands and social distancing and urges everyone to do so until the pandemic passes.

At least 435 state lawmakers nationwide have tested positive for the disease and seven have died, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.