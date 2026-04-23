Valley family mourns child killed in car crash; Nancy Guthrie latest updates l Morning News Brief

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From a West Valley family mourning the loss of a 12-year-old boy who was killed in a car crash to the latest updates on the Nancy Guthrie case, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 23.

1. "Our hearts are broken"

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2. Latest updates in Nancy Guthrie case

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3. EPA allows D15, E10 fuels sales

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4. Cause of death revealed for Celeste Rivas Hernandez

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5. School voucher measures on the November ballot?

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