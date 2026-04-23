Valley family mourns child killed in car crash; Nancy Guthrie latest updates l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, April 23, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)
From a West Valley family mourning the loss of a 12-year-old boy who was killed in a car crash to the latest updates on the Nancy Guthrie case, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 23.
1. "Our hearts are broken"
Featured
A 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car near Lower Buckeye and El Mirage roads in Avondale.
2. Latest updates in Nancy Guthrie case
Featured
Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 82 days. Authorities believe she was abducted from her Tucson-area home sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
3. EPA allows D15, E10 fuels sales
Featured
The EPA has issued a waiver allowing gas stations to sell E15 and E10 ethanol blends through May 20 to help lower fuel costs.
4. Cause of death revealed for Celeste Rivas Hernandez
Featured
New gruesome forensic details have been released in the murder case of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Singer D4vd’s defense team maintains his innocence as the trial looms.
5. School voucher measures on the November ballot?
Featured
In a matter of months, Arizonans could vote on two competing ballot measures that would make changes to the state's school voucher program.
A look at today's weather
Near-normal temps are expected again on Thursday in the Valley.
Click here for full forecast