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Valley family mourns child killed in car crash; Nancy Guthrie latest updates l Morning News Brief

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Published  April 23, 2026 9:52am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Thursday, April 23, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)

From a West Valley family mourning the loss of a 12-year-old boy who was killed in a car crash to the latest updates on the Nancy Guthrie case, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 23.

1. "Our hearts are broken"

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Avondale family mourns 12-year-old fatally struck by car
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Avondale family mourns 12-year-old fatally struck by car

A 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car near Lower Buckeye and El Mirage roads in Avondale.

2. Latest updates in Nancy Guthrie case

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 82 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 82 latest updates

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 82 days. Authorities believe she was abducted from her Tucson-area home sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

3. EPA allows D15, E10 fuels sales

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Arizona gas stations to begin selling E15, E10 blends to cut fuel costs
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Arizona gas stations to begin selling E15, E10 blends to cut fuel costs

The EPA has issued a waiver allowing gas stations to sell E15 and E10 ethanol blends through May 20 to help lower fuel costs.

4. Cause of death revealed for Celeste Rivas Hernandez

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Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s cause of death released
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Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s cause of death released

New gruesome forensic details have been released in the murder case of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Singer D4vd’s defense team maintains his innocence as the trial looms.

5. School voucher measures on the November ballot?

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Arizona school vouchers: 2 groups working to get their measures on the November ballot
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Arizona school vouchers: 2 groups working to get their measures on the November ballot

In a matter of months, Arizonans could vote on two competing ballot measures that would make changes to the state's school voucher program.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/23/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/23/26

Near-normal temps are expected again on Thursday in the Valley.

Click here for full forecast

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