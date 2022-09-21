Vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled due to listeria concerns

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:50 AM MST until WED 3:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
7
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 2:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled due to listeria concerns

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 11:13AM
Consumer
FOX TV Digital Team
Kroger logo is seen at one of their stores in Athens. article

ATHENS, OHIO, UNITED STATES - 2021/02/02: Kroger logo is seen at one of their stores in Athens.Businesses that line East State Street in Athens, Ohio, an Appalachian community in southeastern Ohio. (Photo by Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via

Expand

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said GHGA is recalling several ready-to-eat vegetables due to possible contamination with listeria monocytogenes.

The products were sold to Kroger and distributed to retail stores on September 11, primarily in Kroger stores in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia.

For a complete list of the recalled products and packaging photos, click here

RELATED: National Pepperoni Day 2022: Where to find deals and freebies

The FDA says, "Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

Eating seaweed could prevent colon cancer, inflammation of digestive tract, study suggests

They also found that the seaweed modified gut microbe composition by increasing the number of bacteria that are beneficial for colon health (the same kind of bacteria found in probiotics).

The company was made aware of the possible contamination after a single product tested positive for listeria monocytogenes on September 16. 

The FDA added although healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms, such as high fever and headaches, an infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. 

RELATED: Family Dollar recalls toothpaste, condoms, pregnancy tests, other medical items

To date, there have been no reports of illnesses linked to the recall. 

Consumers who purchased the products are urged to return them for a refund.

GHGA has also notified Kroger to remove the product from the shelves. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 