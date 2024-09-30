Verizon nationwide outage; Chandler animal abuse suspect accused of fraud l Morning News Brief

article

A nationwide outage prevented Verizon users from making phone calls or sending text messages; an East Valley woman at the center of an animal hoarding investigation has been indicted on new charges; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 30.

1. Nationwide Verizon outage

In this photo illustration, a Verizon logo is seen displayed on a smartphone and a PC screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Verizon tells FOX they are working to fix an "issue" as users across the country report phones stuck in SOS mode, unable to make calls or send text messages amid an apparent outage. Read more here.

2. Animal abuse suspect indicted

April McLaughlin

A Chandler woman at the center of an animal abuse investigation has been indicted by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on fraud charges, police said. Read more here.

3. Body found in Gilbert road

An investigation is underway to find out why a woman was found dead in the road near Lindsay Road and Melody Drive in Gilbert. Read more here.

4. Another hurricane looming

Tropical Storm Kirk

Tropical Storm Kirk, the 11th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, formed over the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Read more here.

5. NBA Hall of Famer dies

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 9: Dikembe Mutombo #55 of the Atlanta Hawks waves his finger against the Indiana Pacers on April 9, 1998, at The Omni in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

The NBA has announced that global ambassador and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has died at the age of 58 from brain cancer. Read more here.

Today's weather

It could be another day of record-breaking temps in the Valley. Read more here.