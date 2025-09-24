Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Globe/Miami, Superior, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos
3
Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Flood Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park

Victim's family 'devastated' by deadly Guadalupe shooting

By
Published  September 24, 2025 8:20pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Questions remain in Guadalupe shooting that left Lyft driver dead

Questions remain in Guadalupe shooting that left Lyft driver dead

The deadly shooting of a Lyft driver in Guadalupe on Sept. 22 has left the family and friends of John Lucas with unanswered questions of why 29-year-old Angel Lopez took his life

The Brief

    • John Lucas, a 51-year-old Lyft driver, was shot and killed by his passenger, Angel Lopez, in Guadalupe.
    • The victim, described as a beloved dog lover and tennis player, was a founding member of a Delaware nonprofit social group, leaving friends "devastated."
    • The suspect, who reportedly has a lengthy criminal history, is being held on a $1 million cash bond; the motive for the killing is still unknown.

GUADALUPE, Ariz. - People on social media are in disbelief at the murder of their friend. 

A lot of questions are still unanswered, like why a Lyft driver was killed by his passenger. But one thing is certain: This loss will be felt by many.

What they're saying:

 Friends and family described John Lucas as a dog lover, an avid tennis player, and an all-around good person.

"John was a person, who was, a personality larger than life," said Kenny Mahan, a friend of Lucas’s. "Everyone that he met, he loved. He laughed with. If you needed something, he’d say, 'OK, let's go do it,' or ‘Let me get it for you.’"

The news of his murder on Sept. 22, where police said the 51-year-old Lyft driver was shot and killed by his 29-year-old passenger Angel Lopez, sent shockwaves not just throughout Arizona, but across the country.

"I was shocked, just total shock. I could not believe that it happened," Mahan said.

The backstory:

Mahan met Lucas through his involvement in the Rehoboth Beach Bears—a nonprofit social group in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, that raises money for charities in the area. Lucas was a founding member and served as president.

"John was in for four or five years and he's been gone another four or five years and still people here just devastated, just so, so upset," Mahan said.

Why you should care:

As not only Lucas’s friend but also an Uber driver, Mahan said his death is a reminder of the risks of driving strangers.

"It's always in the back of the mind," Mahan said. "I have at times before pulled up someplace and rolled the window down and said, 'No, I can't take you.'"

"My personal vehicle has three cameras," he added.

Mahan said everyone who knew Lucas is grieving the immense loss of a dear friend and a treasured member of the community.

"It's a horrific crime and it's just a terrible, terrible loss," he said.

What's next:

The suspect's girlfriend told authorities he had been smoking methamphetamine and hadn’t slept in days. 

Prosecutors said he has a lengthy criminal history. He’s being held on a $1 million cash bond and has a hearing scheduled for Oct. 2.

The Source: This information was gathered by FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz, who spoke with the family and friends of the victim, John Lucas, on Sept. 24.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMaricopa County