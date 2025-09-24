Victim's family 'devastated' by deadly Guadalupe shooting

The Brief John Lucas, a 51-year-old Lyft driver, was shot and killed by his passenger, Angel Lopez, in Guadalupe. The victim, described as a beloved dog lover and tennis player, was a founding member of a Delaware nonprofit social group, leaving friends "devastated." The suspect, who reportedly has a lengthy criminal history, is being held on a $1 million cash bond; the motive for the killing is still unknown.



People on social media are in disbelief at the murder of their friend.

A lot of questions are still unanswered, like why a Lyft driver was killed by his passenger. But one thing is certain: This loss will be felt by many.

What they're saying:

Friends and family described John Lucas as a dog lover, an avid tennis player, and an all-around good person.

"John was a person, who was, a personality larger than life," said Kenny Mahan, a friend of Lucas’s. "Everyone that he met, he loved. He laughed with. If you needed something, he’d say, 'OK, let's go do it,' or ‘Let me get it for you.’"

The news of his murder on Sept. 22, where police said the 51-year-old Lyft driver was shot and killed by his 29-year-old passenger Angel Lopez, sent shockwaves not just throughout Arizona, but across the country.

"I was shocked, just total shock. I could not believe that it happened," Mahan said.

The backstory:

Mahan met Lucas through his involvement in the Rehoboth Beach Bears—a nonprofit social group in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, that raises money for charities in the area. Lucas was a founding member and served as president.

"John was in for four or five years and he's been gone another four or five years and still people here just devastated, just so, so upset," Mahan said.

Why you should care:

As not only Lucas’s friend but also an Uber driver, Mahan said his death is a reminder of the risks of driving strangers.

"It's always in the back of the mind," Mahan said. "I have at times before pulled up someplace and rolled the window down and said, 'No, I can't take you.'"

"My personal vehicle has three cameras," he added.

Mahan said everyone who knew Lucas is grieving the immense loss of a dear friend and a treasured member of the community.

"It's a horrific crime and it's just a terrible, terrible loss," he said.

What's next:

The suspect's girlfriend told authorities he had been smoking methamphetamine and hadn’t slept in days.

Prosecutors said he has a lengthy criminal history. He’s being held on a $1 million cash bond and has a hearing scheduled for Oct. 2.