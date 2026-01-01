A violent start to 2026; tax guide for the new year | Nightly Roundup

article

Violent incidents in parts of Arizona mark the start of 2026; tax rule changes lay ahead for Americans; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for New Year's Day, January 1, 2026.

1. Suspect in deadly motorcyclist shooting returns to AZ

A suspect in a deadly confrontation between rival motorcycle riders in Phoenix has been extradited to Arizona and booked into jail.

The backstory:

The incident happened in late November 2025. Phoenix Police say officers responded to a motorcycle crash near Interstate 17 and 7th Avenue and found a motorcyclist with multiple gunshot wounds.

2. New Year's Eve stabbing leaves four wounded

Police are investigating a stabbing on New Year's Eve that left four adults injured.

Local perspective:

The incident happened just before midnight on Dec. 31 at an apartment complex near Broadway and Gilbert Roads. Investigators say people were drinking alcohol at several apartments when a fight broke out.

3. Globe shooting leaves juvenile wounded

An overnight shooting in Gila County has left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries, according to sheriff's officials.

What they're saying:

Per a statement, the shooting happened in the area of Mendoza Street and McKinney Avenue.

"At approximately 1:08 A.M., the Gila County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a male reporting his friend was shot by an unknown suspect who got into a white Ram vehicle and drove away on Mckinney [Avenue]," read a portion of a statement released by the Gila County Sheriff's Office.

4. 2 found shot in Phoenix neighborhood

Police are searching for suspects in connection with an overnight shooting in the area of 31st Avenue and Bethany Home Road that left two people injured.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

5. It's tax time

As we ring in a new year, there are also some changes for people who are getting ready to file their taxes.

What we don't know:

The IRS has not yet announced when it will begin accepting tax returns, though the agency typically begins processing new returns the last week of January.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

