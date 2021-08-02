Cheese products sold at Whole Foods Market recalled due to potential listeria concerns

article

Cahill Cheddar Porter and Whiskey Cheddar Cheese products sold at Whole Foods Market are being recalled over potential listeria concerns, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA says the cheese products were sold at 44 Whole Food stores across 22 states.

The affected cheese products have a Whole Foods Market scale label with "packed on" dates from May 17 to July 26.

The FDA says listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Those who have purchased any of the products should return it to the nearest store where it was bought for a full refund.

If affected by contaminated products, the CDC recommends seeking medical care.

