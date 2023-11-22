Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Bear ravages car interior while searching for peanut candy

By Catherine Stoddard
Wild Nature
Hungry bear destroys car interior while scavenging for peanut candy

A hungry bear destroyed a parked car while looking for food in Littleton, Colorado, on Oct. 10. (Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Northeast Region via Storyful)

A curious, and most likely hungry, bear destroyed the interior of a parked car after the owners left some Peanut M&M’s inside. 

Video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, shows a bear inside a car before a park officer opens the passenger door to set it free. 

The black bear makes a run for it as the officer is heard making some noises to scare the animal away. 

The interior of the car was completely ravaged. 

Still image from video showing the interior of a car that was destroyed after a bear went looking for food. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Northeast Region via Storyful)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife revealed in a thread that the car owners had forgotten a pack of Peanut M&M’s in the vehicle, which attracted the bear. 

"Black bears are curious, intelligent, and very resourceful; they will explore all possible food sources," the Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminded Coloradans and visitors. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed to this report. 