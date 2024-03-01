Watch: Seventh grade basketball player sinks half-court shot to win game

A seventh-grader knocked down an unbelievable half-court shot to seal a win for her basketball team.

Sara Guveiyian’s clutch bucket on Feb. 25 clinched a spot for her team in the ICBL Girls Basketball League championship.

Video of Guveiyian’s miraculous basket was captured by the Haddonfield Youth Basketball Association (HYBL) and shared with the social news platform Storyful.

In the footage, Guveiyian, from Haddonfield, New Jersey, stole the ball from the opposing team’s player and with less than five seconds on the clock, she hit the game-winning shot.

Before the buzzer-beating shot, the Haddonfield Bulldawgs and Washington Township were tied 37-37.

With the win, the Bulldawgs advanced to the next game of the ICBL Girls Basketball League championship against Mount Laurel.

