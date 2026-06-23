'We need your help': Savannah Guthrie issues new plea in search for Nancy Guthrie

The Brief Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since she was last seen being dropped off at her Tucson-area home on the night of Jan. 31. Since her disappearance, authorities have released images of her alleged abductor wearing a black mask at her doorstep. On June 23, Savannah issued a new plea amid the search for her mother after NBC News reported that a second ransom note that was sent to the media after Nancy's kidnapping indicating that she had died.



Savannah Guthrie is once again asking for the public's help in finding Nancy Guthrie, her 84-year-old mother who vanished from her southern Arizona home over 100 days ago.

What they're saying:

The "Today" show co-host spoke about her missing mother a day after NBC News reported that a second ransom note that was sent to the media after Nancy's kidnapping indicating that she had died.

"I love you guys and I love this place. This is unusual and unprecedented, to say the least, to be sitting here. I don’t have any comment on this story, and I’m not involved in our coverage, but I can’t pretend I’m not here. And so since I am, I want to just take the opportunity to ask people, to really to beg people to come forward," Savannah said. "Somebody knows something, and this is a new story today that is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live, every day. And we are in agony. We cannot be at peace."

"No matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy, and I will, I promise I will. This is a moment to tell you that we need your help," Savannah continued. "We are begging for your help. And I'm not gonna miss that opportunity, and so, please, if you're watching, no matter how small, the reward is there. You can tell us, it can be anonymous. Please, do the right thing for us, for our family, for our children. We love our mom, and we'll never stop looking for her. Never."

The backstory:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says on Feb. 5, Guthrie was dropped off at her home on the evening of Jan. 31. Guthrie was reported missing the following day by family members after she failed to show up at church.

Since her disappearance, PCSD and the FBI have released footage of Nancy's alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Masked person seen at front door of Nancy Guthrie's home. (PCSD)

Dig deeper:

Since Nancy's disappearance, TMZ says it has received ransom notes and several emails, including one "highly sophisticated" demand involving cryptocurrency.

TMZ pushed back on the June 22 NBC News report, saying the ransom note they received did not claim that Nancy was dead.

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The Pima County Sheriff's Department says they continue to work closely on the case and any ransom note inquires should be directed to the FBI.

The FBI, however, declined to comment.

What you can do:

A reward of over $1 million is being offered by Nancy's family and the FBI for her safe recovery. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: