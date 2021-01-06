'We will never give up, we will never concede': President Trump speaks at rally before Electoral College count

President Donald Trump slammed the media and members of the Republican party while urging Vice President Mike Pence to "do the right thing" during his address to supporters Wednesday who rallied near the White House in support of his efforts to overturn the presidential election results.

Supporters in the crowd waved flags and carried signs that read 'Stop the Steal!' at the rally dubbed the 'Save America March.'

President Donald Trump speaks at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over Presi Expand

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of supporters Wednesday who rallied near the White House in support of his efforts to overturn the presidential election results.

Advertisement

"We will never give up, we will never concede, it doesn’t happen you don’t concede when there’s theft involved," Trump shouted to the crowd. Crowds began gathering early Wednesday morning near the Ellipse and flooded through the gates as they opened around 7 a.m. Members of President Trump’s inner circle, including his son Eric and personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, spoke to crowds estimated to be in the thousands.

RELATED: Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio released, ordered to stay away from DC

Lawmakers are set to convene Wednesday for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden. The president’s Republican allies say they plan to object to several states' election results.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the pro-Trump protests in DC

Prior to the rally, Trump pressured Vice President Mike Pence, who is powerless to change the outcome in Congress.

Demonstrators started gathering in the nation’s capital Tuesday. Overnight, police made several arrests for a variety of offenses, including weapons and ammunition possession, possessing a stun gun and assaulting a police officer, authorities said.

RELATED: Several arrested on gun charges as pro-Trump rallies begin in DC

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report