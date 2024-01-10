Expand / Collapse search
Weatherford K-9 receives Purple Heart after being shot in line of duty

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Texas
FOX 4

WEATHERFORD, Texas - A Weatherford police K-9 received a very special honor on Tuesday night after being shot in the line of duty.

K-9 Jack was shot in the ear and paw after an attempt to serve a warrant turned into a police shootout with a suspect on November 16.

403800328_740806751422609_8495194783362508772_n.jpg

K-9 Jack (Source: Weatherford Police)

At Tuesday night's city council meeting, Jack was honored with a Purple Heart medal.

"On that evening, Jack very selflessly, with bravery and purpose, put himself between the fugitive and officers," said Weatherford Police Chief Lance Arnold. "There is no question in my mind that Jack's actions that night prevented further harm to our officers and those that were there."

Jack then had a medal placed around his neck.

May Paul Paschall and city council members also gave Jack a basket filled with treats, chew toys and one of his favorite snacks, squirt cheese.

Weatherford Police say that Jack has now fully recovered from his wound and is back at work.