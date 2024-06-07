Expand / Collapse search
Wendy's reveals new summertime Frosty flavor

By Daniel Miller
Published  June 7, 2024 11:04am MST
FOX TV Digital Team
FILE-A sign is posted in front of a Wendy's restaurant in Petaluma, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Summer is around the corner, and if you want to cool down with a nice treat, Wendy’s is adding a new frosty to their menu. 

The Triple Berry Frosty flavor, a pink frozen treat featuring a mix of fruit flavors like blackberry, raspberry, and strawberry, is expected to debut at Wendy’s restaurants on June 10. 

RELATED: Wendy's to add Cinnabon Pull-Apart to breakfast menu

News of the tasty frosty flavor was leaked online and shared by @snackolator, an Instagram account that shares food news.

This frozen dessert is available for a limited time only, according to the food news website Delish

Wendy’s is known for releasing various frosty flavors, including the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty, which debuted in March. 

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 



 