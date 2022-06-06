Wendy's unveils new Strawberry Frosty for a limited time

article

Wendy's is introducing a new sweet treat for the summer, and they say it's something their customers have long been asking for: the Strawberry Frosty.

The fast food chain made the announcement Monday, describing it as a "summer spin" on Wendy's iconic frozen treat.

"We're always listening to our fans and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season," said Carl Loredo, Wendy's Chief Marketing Officer. "While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy's."

Strawberry was first added to Wendy's menus in Canada last year, and became one of their "most talked about items," Loredo told CNN Business.

The company then began testing the flavor in several U.S. cities, where it proved to be so popular that they "ran out of product halfway through the program because people loved it so much," he said.

It's just the second new Frosty flavor in the last 16 years, according to CNN. Back in 2019, the company sold a limited birthday cake flavored Frosty for its 50th birthday. Prior to that, vanilla was added to the menu in 2006.

The Strawberry Frosty is only available for a limited time, but Wendy's did not give details about how long it would be on the menu.