West Phoenix crash involving fire truck leaves at least 1 person injured

A Phoenix fire truck was heading to a call in west Phoenix when it was struck by a passenger car on May 31.

The incident happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Camelback Road, and 35th Avenue was closed down for hours as a result of the incident, as well as the subsequent investigation. The roadway has since reopened.

According to Phoenix police officials, the incident happened at 4:15 p.m., when the fire truck was responding to a call with lights and sirens on. The truck was heading south on 35th Avenue when investigators say a car next to the fire truck tried to pass. That car was also heading south when it hit the fire truck, and then came to a full stop in a tree. The driverside door was completely smashed in as a result of the crash.

Officials say an adult man was in the car by himself. Firefighters in the truck that was struck started performing life-saving measures while the man was en route to the hospital.

No condition on the driver was given.

