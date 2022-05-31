Expand / Collapse search

Ginarro New: Historical marker unveiled honoring fallen Phoenix Police officer

By Brent Corrado
The city of Phoenix unveiled a memorial marker for a police officer who died in a car crash on May 31, 2021. (Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX - The city of Phoenix unveiled a memorial marker Tuesday for a police officer who died in a car crash one year ago.

The historical marker honors Phoenix Police Officer Ginarro New, who died on May 31 of last year when he was hit by a driver who ran a red light near Greenway Parkway and Cave Creek Road.

"The City of Phoenix has created signs to mark locations throughout the City where both police officers and firefighters have made the ultimate sacrifice," the Phoenix Police Department said in a news release. "On May 31, 2022, on the one year anniversary of this tragedy, at 9 a.m., one of these signs will be dedicated in the memory of Officer Ginarro New #10882."

Police said as Officer New entered the intersection at Greenway Parkway, his fully marked Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicle was struck by a car that ran the red light eastbound.

Firefighters extricated Officer New from the Tahoe and transported him to an area hospital where he later died.

The other driver also died in the crash.

Officer New grew up in Coolidge and served in the United States Marines for three years. He had been with the department since July 2019 and was assigned to the Black Mountain Precinct. He is survived by his wife, Kristen, his mother, Misty, his brother, Marcas, and his grandmother, Susan.

Cave Creek Road was restricted in both directions from Greenway to Monte Cristo during Tuesday's ceremony.

