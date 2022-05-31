Expand / Collapse search
2-year-old girl dead after being found in Chandler pool, fire officials say

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 6:17PM
Chandler
(Earlier Report) 2-year-old taken to the hospital following near-drowning in Chandler

The incident, according to Chandler Police officials, happened in a residential neighborhood near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Fire officials say a child has died after she was found pulled from a pool on May 31.

The incident happened in a residential neighborhood near the area of Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road. Officials say the child, identified as a two-year-old girl, was rushed to the hospital after she was found.

"After a tremendous effort by hospital staff and paramedics the decision was made to discontinue efforts,' read a short statement released by fire officials.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

